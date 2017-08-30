Greenwood Offense Loaded For Another Run

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM)--Experienced and talented, that’s something Greenwood has plenty of heading into the 2017 season.

"We do have a great group," said Greenwood head coach Rick Jones. "It starts with Connor at quarterback and Jon Womack at nose guard. We have about 13 guys that started in one game or more last year coming back and that’s a big number for us but the key is if you don’t get better it doesn’t matter."

The Bulldogs are especially stout offensively, bringing back seven starters, headlined by razorback commit Connor Noland at quarterback,. His junior year he threw for over two-thousand yards last season with 18 touchdowns.

"I’m feeling good," said Noland. "Ready to go getting a lot of snaps in practice, that really helps and I’m just getting ready for the year and taking on the challenge."

Noland has plenty of weapons surrounding him including Kenny Wood who battered defenses as a junior for 18 scores.

"Definitely looking to carry that into this year," said Wood. "Make it a lot better this year trying to have it ten times better than what I had last year."

For the second-straight season Greenwood found themselves in contention for the state title, but fell short. This year they have moved on from the pressures of a state crown and are focused on the present.

"I just think the last few years we have kind of fallen short," said Noland. "We just kind of want to try something new we don’t want to focus on the last few years we are heading in a new direction and we are going to start something new here."

Greenwood will host Northside September 1st at 7:00 p.m.