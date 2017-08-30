Groups Gathering Supplies For Cameron High School
CAMERON (KFSM) — People in the area are coming together to help Cameron High School after the schools was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday (Aug. 29).
The Days Inn Suites in Poteau will be a drop-off site for supplies, and small items such as pens, pencils, and notebooks are requested at this site.
The Poteau Improvement Project is also gathering donations for the school. Donations can be dropped off at Glofinity, Russell Cellular and Jay’s Gas in Wister.
The items needed are:
- notebook paper
- copy paper
- pens
- pencils
- dry erase markers and erasers
- staplers and staples
- tape and dispensers
- scissors
- paper clips
- rubber bands
- binders
- folders
- Post-it pads
- hot glue guns and sticks
- colored pencils
- markes
- rulers
- calculators
- white out
- crayons
- pencil sharpeners
- Kleenex
- Clorox wipes
- Germ-X
- construction paper
- receipts books
- clipboards
- envelopes
- erasers
- disinfectant spray
- backpacks
- Band-aids
- rubber gloves
- batteries
- highlighters
- Sharpies
- masking tape
- totes and storage containers
- chalk and erasers
- desk calendars