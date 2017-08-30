× Groups Gathering Supplies For Cameron High School

CAMERON (KFSM) — People in the area are coming together to help Cameron High School after the schools was destroyed in a fire on Tuesday (Aug. 29).

The Days Inn Suites in Poteau will be a drop-off site for supplies, and small items such as pens, pencils, and notebooks are requested at this site.

The Poteau Improvement Project is also gathering donations for the school. Donations can be dropped off at Glofinity, Russell Cellular and Jay’s Gas in Wister.

The items needed are: