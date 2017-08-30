Local Dog Daycare Collects Supplies For Animal Shelters In Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ROGERS (KFSM) -- Thousands of pets were left stranded after Hurricane Harvey flooded parts of Texas. Local dog daycare "Phenom-A-Dog" agreed to setup a donation table to collect supplies for shelters.

"It's hard for me to fathom leaving a pet behind, but I haven't been there," Phenom-A-Dog owner Deonne Underhill said. Aside from taking donations, Hill and her team are bringing a group of adoptable dogs to Northwest Arkansas to free up some space.

"Rescues come in and try to get them to higher ground the problem is where to take them from there," Hill said. She plans to rescue as many as they can, but will need volunteers to become foster parents.

"We'll get them here, we'll vet them. It cost a lot of money to spay and neuter and vaccinate and microchip each pet, and we'll make sure they're all healthy," Hill said.

Dog owner Diane Harlan jumped at the chance to help. She donated an few dog beds towels, crates and feeding bowls. "As an animal lover and a pet owner I can't imagine the emotions and the fear of maybe trying to find a place for an animal or not having an animal that you can locate," Harlan said.

If you'd like to help, here's a list of needed supplies: