New App Screens For Cancer Via Selfie

Posted 12:25 pm, August 30, 2017, by

Pancreatic cancer is hard to detect, in part because the symptoms of the disease don't reveal themselves until it's often too late.

Now there's a new way to help spot the symptoms early using a smartphone.

University of Washington researchers in Seattle have developed an app that could allow people to easily screen for pancreatic cancer and other diseases.

You could do so by just snapping a selfie.

One of the earliest symptoms of pancreatic cancer is jaundice, which is a yellow discoloration of the skin and eyes.

The ability to detect jaundice before it’s visible to the naked eye could provide a new screening program for at-risk patients.