New App Screens For Cancer Via Selfie

Pancreatic cancer is hard to detect, in part because the symptoms of the disease don't reveal themselves until it's often too late.

Now there's a new way to help spot the symptoms early using a smartphone.

University of Washington researchers in Seattle have developed an app that could allow people to easily screen for pancreatic cancer and other diseases.

You could do so by just snapping a selfie.

One of the earliest symptoms of pancreatic cancer is jaundice, which is a yellow discoloration of the skin and eyes.

The ability to detect jaundice before it’s visible to the naked eye could provide a new screening program for at-risk patients.