Sandra Bullock Donates $1 Million For Harvey Relief

(CNN) — Sandra Bullock has donated $1 million to help those hard hit by flooding in Texas.

According to a press release from the Red Cross, the actress is a longtime supporter of the organization and made her donation Monday.

“I’m just grateful I can do it,” Bullock said in a statement. “We have to take care of one another.”

As of Wednesday, the former hurricane had been downgraded to a Tropical Storm but continued to batter parts of Texas and Louisiana with heavy rains and flooding.

At least 11 people have died in Texas as a result of the flooding.

Bullock is a former resident of Austin, Texas where she reportedly still owns a home and also maintains a residence in New Orleans.

Elizabeth Penniman, vice president of communications for the Red Cross, expressed her gratitude in a statement provided to CNN.

“Having someone like Sandra Bullock make this kind of commitment, it helps bring people together and open their hearts and be even more generous.”

Several celebrities have stepped up to offer relief support, including Kevin Hart, Kim Kardashian and Houston native Beyoncé.

Bullock has a long history of generosity after disasters.

She donated $1 million to the Red Cross after the September 11th attacks. She gave the same amount to the organization in 2004 after a tsunami in Indonesia and again in 2005, following Hurricane Katrina in New Orleans.

In 2010, Bullock gave $1 million to Doctors Without Borders to aid in the Haiti earthquake relief effort.

CNN has reached out to a rep for Bullock for further comment.