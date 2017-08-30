× Walmart Commits Up To $20 Million Toward Hurricane Harvey Relief

TEXAS (KFSM) — Walmart and the Walmart Foundation have committed up to $20 million toward Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

“Our Texas family of customers and associates are experiencing devastating impact from this storm,” Doug McMillon, President and CEO of Walmart said. “We are on the ground to help our friends and neighbors in the Gulf region, and we’ll continue to be in the tough days, weeks, and months ahead.”

Walmart is launching a customer campaign with the Red Cross to assist with relief efforts. Walmart will match customer donations two to one with cash and product donations of up to $10 million to support the Red Cross.

The initial focus will be on providing items to meet basic needs, such as water, instant formula, diapers, underwear, and personal hygiene products for shelters. The company will also provide TVs, DVDs, games and stuffed animals and healthy snacks.

They will also give additional cash and product donations of $10 million to support the Salvation Army, Feeding America, Convoy of Hope, Team Rubicon, and other supplies to first responders.