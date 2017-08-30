Washington County Teen Hopes To Grow The World’s Largest Watermelon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON COUNTY (KFSM) -- The Washington County Fair is the largest county fair in Arkansas and it's happening Tuesday (Aug 29) through Saturday (Sept. 2).

More kids continue getting involved with showing animals and growing produce, but most go for the carnival rides.

Unlike most 17-year-olds, you can usually find Warren McCombs in his garden getting ready for the county fair.

"Sometimes people get it mixed up," said McCombs. "They think I grow pumpkins. Which is close, but not quite."

What McCombs grows does need plenty of water and a promising bed of soil. McCombs said a little luck goes into it too, plus a lot of practice.

"I've been growing watermelons for about 10 years," he said.

He said he isn't in it for the money, he's in it for the long haul.

A first place watermelon at the Washington County Fair only pays $10-15.

"I'm trying to beat my own personal record," McCombs said. "And then one day, hopefully break the world record."

Big goals and even bigger watermelons, it's been something McCombs wanted to accomplish since he was a little boy.

"Hope, Arkansas, actually had broken the world record for the largest watermelon," said McCombs. "I thought if they can, I probably can too."

As McCombs' watermelons continue to grow each year, he hopes it's enough to tip the scales in his favor.