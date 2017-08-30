× OSBI Investigating Death Of 24-Year-Old Westville Police Officer

WESTVILLE (KFSM) — The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a Westville police officer was found dead in his home on Tuesday (Aug. 29).

Brandon Lee Pelfrey, 24, didn’t show up for a shift at work on Tuesday night, which is when a coworker went to check on him and found him dead inside his home, according to an OSBI media release.

The officer showed no obvious signs of foul play or trauma.

However, due to Pelfrey’s age and occupation, his death is being investigated as suspicious, the release states.

His body was sent to the state medical examiner.