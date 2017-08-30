× Winslow Man Arrested After High-Speed Pursuit

WINSLOW (KFSM) — A Winslow man was arrested Tuesday (Aug. 29) after leading multiple agencies on a high-speed pursuit with his mother inside the car before crashing near West Fork, according to Arkansas State Police.

Lesley Scott Sherwin, 44, faces two felony counts of aggravated assault and fleeing. He also faces misdemeanor charges of driving while intoxicated, speeding, reckless driving, driving on a suspended license, driving left of center, failure to stop at a red light and leaving the scene of a property damage accident.

Sherwin’s mother, Marilyn Gay McCloud, was treated and released at the scene, according to state police.

The pursuit started with state police about 4:15 p.m. Tuesday on Interstate 49 near the Johnson exit. Sherwin led police south on the highway and struck a vehicle before exiting onto Razorback Road in Fayetteville.

Sherwin followed the road out of the city onto Arkansas 265, driving into oncoming traffic and forcing several cars off the roadway. Dispatch reported the pursuit topped speeds of 100 mph.

Sherwin turned off Arkansas 265 and onto Arkansas 156, then headed south on Arkansas 170. Police used a PIT maneuver to run Sherwin off the road near Union Star Road and Arkansas 170. He tried to flee again but was pinned in by police.

Sherin was being held Wednesday (Aug. 31) at the Washington County Detention Center on a partial bond of $2,000. He has a hearing set for Friday (Sept. 1) in Washington County Circuit Court.

West Fork police and the Washington County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the pursuit.