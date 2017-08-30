× Man Arrested After Stabbing Woman At Fort Smith Historic Site

FORT SMITH (KFSM) — A woman was attacked while walking around the National Historic Site Trail in Fort Smith on Wednesday (Aug. 30), Sgt. Daniel Grubbs said.

Police received a call at about 11:30 a.m., according to Grubbs. National Historic Site personnel found the woman who has been identified at Anong Wendy Chanthavongsy, 44.

According to Grubbs she is in stable condition at a local hospital with multiple stab wounds.

“This seems like a complete random attack,” said Grubbs, “In a statement he made he said he just felt like she looked at him the wrong way.”

The suspect, Elijah Reed, 26, was located about 20 minutes later walking along Garrison Avenue. He was arrested on a charge of 1st Degree Battery.

Grubbs adds that because of the work of the employees at the historic site and officers they were able to close the case quickly.