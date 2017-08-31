× Arkansas Firefighters Help Houston Fire Dept. Put Out Fire Using Boat Motor

HOUSTON (KFSM) — A group of Arkadelphia, Arkansas firefighters that traveled to Houston to help in recovery efforts helped to put out a structure fire on Thursday, our CBS affiliate THV11 reports.

Firefighters from both the Houston and Arkadelphia fire departments had to hold their breath as they went under water to hook up their equipment to a fire hydrant.

Firefighters on scene managed to save a woman, her husband, and her cats from the fire.

In order to shoot water on the fire, the crew had to use the jet propulsion from the motor on a boat to create water pressure.