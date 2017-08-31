× Arkansas Opens Season With 49-7 Rout of Florida A&M

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM)–Arkansas shrugged off a shaky start on offense, but heated up after the first quarter en route to a season opening 49-7 win over Florida A&M (1-1) at War Memorial Stadium. The Razorbacks (1-0) got their ground game going early on, rushing for 238 yards as a team.

On the third drive of the season, Devwah Whaley capped off an 11 play, 64 yard drive with the first touchdown of the season. Two drives later, Deon Stewart hauled in a 16 yard touchdown pass from Austin Allen to build a 14-0 lead.

South Carolina graduate transfer David Williams scored his first touchdown as a Hog to push the lead to 21-0 at halftime, capping off the half with the third score in three red zone trips. Williams punched in another score on the opening play of the fourth quarter.

Freshman Chase Hayden also impressed, compiling 120 yards and a third quarter touchdown. The running game as a whole was a big part of why Arkansas was able to extend drives. Hayden, Williams and Whaley helped post a 7/10 mark on 3rd downs.

Henre’ Toliver added a scoop and score in the second half for the first defensive touchdown of the season.

Arkansas had the ball for 33 minutes compared to just 27 for Florida A&M. The Hogs outgained the Rattlers 417-175 and finished 6/6 in the red zone..

Florida A&M scored late in the fourth quarter on a Brandon Norwood touchdown catch to end the shutout. Razorback backup quarterback Cole Kelley answered with a touchdown drive of his own, finding Cheyenne O’Grady from seven yards out.

Arkansas returns home to host TCU on Saturday September 9 at 2:30 p.m. The game will be televised on Channel 5.