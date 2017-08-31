× Bentonville Police Join Investigation Of Missing Missouri Woman

BENTONVILLE (KFSM) — The Bentonville Police Department is working with the Noel Marhal’s Office in Noel, Missouri to help find a missing woman.

Christy Nichols’ family reported her missing to the Noel Marshal’s Office on Aug. 6, but she was last seen on that day at the Catalyst Church in Bentonville.

Nichols is about 5-foot-9 and weighs roughly 145 pounds. She has auburn hair down to her shoulders and green eyes.

Nichols was last seen wearing a fitted dress — all one color — that was between burnt orange and red, with heels and jewelry.

Nichols drives a black 2008 Mazda 6 with a license plate of 542 VDU and Arkansas tags.

If you have information on the whereabouts of Christy Nichols, contact the Bentonville Police Department at (479) 271-5920.