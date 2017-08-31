× Fayetteville Police Searching For Level 3 Sex Offender

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — Fayetteville police are asking for the public’s help in finding a Level 3 sex offender known to pose as a scientist and visit parks and libraries.

Stephen D. Morais is wanted for failure to register as a sex offender and violating probation. Morais is roughly 5-foot-7 and weighs about 150 pounds. He has sandy-colored hair and blue eyes.

According to police, Morais likes to hang out at parks, trails and libraries around town. He tends to speak with people about how he is a stem cell researcher, expert on the Mayan calendar and a stock broker.

Anyone with information is urged to contact police at 479-587-3520.

Morais pleaded guilty in 2011 to two federal counts of downloading child pornography. He was sentenced to 97 months in prison followed by a life time of supervised release, according to federal court documents.

According to the Arkansas Crime Information Center, Level 3 sex offenders are considered “high risk” and usually have a history of “repeat sexual offending.”

Offenders are assigned to one of four levels based on a risk assessment process: Level 1: low risk; Level 2: moderate risk; Level 3: high risk; Level 4: sexually violent predator.

State law also requires registered sex offenders to publicly disclose their name, address and date of birth.

There are more than 11,000 registered sex offenders living in Arkansas, according to the state crime information center.

As of August 2015, 567 registered sex offenders lived in Washington County, while 547 were listed for Benton County.