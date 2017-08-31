× Fort Smith Sack Lunch Program To Relocate

FORT SMITH(KFSM) – After 30 years of serving free lunches to people in need at the corner of North 6th and North B Streets in Fort Smith, the Sack Lunch Program will be moving to a new location.

On Friday (Sep. 1), the final sack lunch will be served at 12:00 p.m. from the familiar door, according to a release from the program.

It will then move to it’s new location at 317 North F Street, which will open on September 11.

During the move sack lunches will still be available each day at the Community Rescue Mission from September 2 to September 8 from 11:30 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., the release states.