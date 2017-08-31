× Garrett’s Blog: September Outlook

The below normal trend that accompanied us for the month of August appears to stick around into September with the Climate Prediction Center forecasting higher-than-normal chances of cool weather across most of Arkansas.

There hasn’t been a correlation with a cool Fall and a colder than normal winter so it’s still too early to see how our Winter season will play out.

In the short-term…

Warm weather will be the trend heading into the weekend with highs in the upper 80s to near 90 with cool (chilly?) weather for morning starting on Wednesday and Thursday of next week with lows forecast to be in the mid 40s to low 50s.

-Garrett