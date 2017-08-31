× LeFlore County Sheriff: No Criminal Activity Suspected In Cameron High School Fire

LEFLORE COUNTY (KFSM) — The LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office determined that the fire at Cameron High School on Tuesday (Aug. 29) was not the result of criminal activity.

The Cameron Schools superintended said they believed the fire started from electrical issues.

Investigators determined the fire started inside a closet in the High School office.

The fire started around 8:50 p.m. on Tuesday.

Several crews were on scene battling the flames including Pocola Fire Department, LeFlore County Sheriff’s Office, Poteau Fire Department and the Pocola Police Department.

Poteau’s Fire Chief said it took about an hour and a half for crews to contain the fire, and they were containing hot spots until nearly 4 a.m. on Wednesday morning (Aug. 30).