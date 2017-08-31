Morgan Brothers Take The Field At The Same Time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GREENWOOD (KFSM) -- As the Arkansas Razorbacks kicked off the season, one Greenwood family got to watch two of their sons at the same time; one former Hog and one current.

"These chances probably won't come around a lot," Jimmy Wright, family friend said. "Even just the stack up at the same time."

The Morgan brothers are playing football for two different teams, but on the same day, at the same time.

Drew Morgan is a former Hog, now a receiver for the Miami Dolphins and Grant Morgan is a linebacker for the Razorbacks.

"At first, it's overwhelming," Annie Shaw, mother said. "It's an amazing feeling. I'm so proud of both of them and it's just been a fun ride. We're all learning as we go and it's just been such a fun ride."

The whole neighborhood is cheering them on.

"To see them representing Greenwood, Fort Smith and just the area of the River Valley, what an honor it is," Craig Henson, family friend said.

Two brothers making big strides in football is not something you always see, but friends of the Morgan brothers said the two are more than deserving.

"They've worked their tails off," Henson said. "There's nobody who's have ever worked harder than both of them. They're great kids. They deserve where they're at right now."

But, no one is more proud than their mom Annie, who said she's excited to see what the future holds for her sons.

"Just to see them play at the exact same time and do something fantastic," Shaw said. "I want Grant to be able to say he did what he wanted to do and Drew to say he had the opportunity to do what he wanted to do and that they feel good and they've given their all."

Shaw said the community is very important to their family as people from all over have supported her sons through high school and college football and now, the NFL.