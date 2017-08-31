× What Razorback Fans Need To Know For The Season Opener At War Memorial Stadium

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Razorback fans attending the season opener at War Memorial Stadium in Little Rock need to know game day policies before getting to the gate.

War Memorial Stadium has two lists posted on their website for items allowed and not allowed in the stadium.

Bags are not allowed unless they follow the SEC’s clear bag policy, which includes clear totes and small clutch purses.

Umbrellas are also not allowed inside the stadium.

Kickoff is 7 p.m. Thursday night (Aug 31). The Razorbacks take on the Florida A&M Rattlers.

Tickets are still available. Click here for more information.

Click here for parking information at War Memorial Stadium.