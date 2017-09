× Arkansas CB Ryan Pulley Out For Rest Of 2017

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) – Arkansas cruised to a 49-7 win in their season opener but the Razorbacks were dealt a major blow on Friday.

Senior corner Ryan Pulley will miss the remainder of the 2017 season with a pectoral muscle. Pulley posted the news to his Instagram account on Friday.

The injury occured after Pulley made a tackle on a swing pass in the second quarter.