Board Games To Improve Relationships

If you and your friends are thinking of something to do on a Friday night, you might want to play a board game.

In addition to being a fun group activity, it could also make you nicer and improve your relationships.

Doctors said it's because board games allow an escape from everyday life, as well as the internet, and promote actual interaction with real people.

A professor at Dartmouth College said, the games help people learn the concepts of fairness, turn-taking, and following rules.

Board game sales have been on the rise in recent years, and there are even some restaurants, bars, and cafes that offer games for customers to play while they eat and drink.