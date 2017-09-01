× Fayetteville Fire Departments Accepting Donations For Hurricane Victims

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The City of Fayetteville is banding together in an effort to help victims of Hurricane Harvey.

All Fayetteville fire stations are accepting donations that will be sent to Texas.

Little Guys Movers will pick up the donations at each station Saturday (Sept. 2) and transport them to the Dallas Convention Center where the goods will be distributed as needed.

“We’re always there to assist, whether it’s floods or tornadoes, anything like that,” said Jacob Ladue, General Manager of Little Guys Movers. “We always have a truck or take donations. Unfortunately I wish it was something we didn’t have to deal with, but it’s something that we do and we do proudly and humbly.”

The Red Cross said basic necessities are needed; clothes, non-perishable foods, baby and pet supplies, diapers, blankets, toiletries, animal crates, as well as dog and cat food.

Fayetteville Fire Stations: