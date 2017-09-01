× Fayetteville Man Accused Of Rape

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — A Fayetteville man is accused of raping a woman inside a car while they were parked on North Meadowlands Drive, according to a preliminary arrest report.

Darion Simon, 22, was arrested Thursday (Aug. 31) in connection with rape, a Class Y felony.

The victim, a 19-year-old woman, told police Simon forced himself on her while the two were parked outside his home around 1 a.m. on Tuesday (Aug. 29), according to the report. She told police Simon overpowered her and continued the intercourse despite her pleas for him to stop.

Simon also told police that the victim told him to stop before and during the intercourse. He added that he didn’t climax “because my mood was killed,” according to the report.

Simon, who also goes by Don Don, was being held Friday (Sept. 1) on a $25,000 bond at the Washington County Detention Center. He has a hearing set for Wednesday (Sept. 6) in Washington County Circuit Court.

Class Y felonies are the most serious crimes in Arkansas not punishable by death. A person convicted of a Class Y felony could face life in prison, according to Arkansas Code Annotated 5-4-401.