GREENWOOD (KFSM) — Some Greenwood residents are without power after a fire took over a shed.

The fire broke out around 9 a.m. Friday morning (Sept. 1) in a shed off Highway 10 and Excelsior Road.

The shed, which is near a home, caught a few electric poles on fire.

SWEPCO had to turn off power to the immediate area, crews on scene said. About five homes in the area will be out of power until 12:30 p.m.