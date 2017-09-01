× Garrett’s Blog: Labor Day Weekend Weather

Expect comfortable weather for the upcoming Labor Day weekend with highs in the 80s.

A few stray showers will be possible on Saturday with a weak disturbance passing across the area but most of us will stay dry.

We’ll also see a warming trend with highs back to around 90 on Labor Day with sunny skies.

Here’s how it looks hour-by-hour…

SATURDAY 7AM: Scattered showers will develop across Central Oklahoma but fade as they move south.

NOON SATURDAY: We’ll continue to see overcast or mostly cloudy skies on Saturday afternoon.

5PM SUNDAY: Skies finally clear with mostly sunny weather heading into the weekend.

6AM SUNDAY: After morning lows in the mid to upper 60s we’ll see mostly sunny skies in the afternoon.

NOON SUNDAY: Continued sunny skies with warmer temperatures.

This shows 1PM on Tuesday with a cold front moving across the area. Expect widespread showers and thunderstorms along the front along with much cooler temperatures arriving for the middle and second half of the week.

-Garrett