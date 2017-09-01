× HBO’s True Detective To Be Set In Northwest Arkansas

(CNN) — After months of speculation, Season 3 of the hit HBO series “True Detective” is a go.

There’s no premiere date yet, but here’s what we know so far about the new season:

Award-winning star

HBO programming president Casey Bloys confirmed back in July that “Moonlight” star Mahershala Ali would lead the cast of the new season of “True Detective.”

Ali is a busy actor. He was in the critically acclaimed film “Hidden Figures” and won a best supporting actor Oscar for his “Moonlight,” all while starring in the hit Netflix shows “Luke Cage” and “House of Cards.”

According to HBO, Ali will play the lead role of Wayne Hays, a state police detective from Northwest Arkansas. (HBO and CNN share the parent company Time Warner.)

A new director

Jeremy Saulnier, who wrote and directed the 2013 film “Blue Ruin,” is set to direct alongside series creator Nic Pizzolatto.

“Nic has written truly remarkable scripts,” Bloys said. “With his ambitious vision and Mahershala Ali and Jeremy Saulnier aboard, we are excited to embark on the next installment of ‘True Detective’.”

Pizzolatto at the helm again

Like with Season 1, which became a breakout hit, showrunner Pizzolatto is the sole writer on Season 3. (Episode 4 is co-written with David Milch.)

“I’m tremendously thrilled to be working with artists at the level of Mahershala and Jeremy,” Pizzolatto said in a statement. “I hope the material can do justice to their talents, and we’re all very excited to tell this story.”

A new setting

This time the anthology will get a new locale.

According to HBO, Season 3 “tells the story of a macabre crime in the heart of the Ozarks, and a mystery that deepens over decades and plays out in three separate time periods.”

Season 2 was set in California.

Former stars still involved

“True Detective” Season 1 stars Matthew McConaughey and Woody Harrelson will continue to serve as executive producers for the new season.