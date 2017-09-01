× Hutchinson Authorizes Deployment Of 1,500 Arkansas National Guardsmen To Help With Harvey Relief

LITTLE ROCK (KFSM) — Governor Asa Hutchinson authorized the deployment of 1,500 National Guardsmen from Arkansas to head to Texas to help in the Hurricane Harvey relief efforts.

The Arkansas Guardsmen will be deployed on Saturday (Sept. 2), according to a release from the governor’s office. They could be helping with the recovery and relief efforts for up to 30 days.

“After speaking with General Mark Berry and ADEM Director A.J. Gary this morning, and based upon a request from the State of Texas, I’ve authorized a deployment of 1,500 National Guardsmen from Arkansas to Texas to assist in the recovery efforts there,” Hutchinson said.