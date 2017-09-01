Local Artist Unveils New Mural At Barling Elementary

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BARLING (KFSM) -- A new mural was unveiled at the Barling Elementary School on Friday (Sept. 1).

Artist Kevin Arnold, who is a former student of Barling Elementary, created the mural.

Arnold's artwork has been displayed nationally and internationally, and he was named one of the top 40 up and coming artists in America.

Arnold enlisted the help of students in grades 3-6 to help paint the mural, which showcases the fantasy and childlike wonder of learning.

"I had the idea of doing the mural but I didn't want to do it on my terms or come with the imagery," Arnold said. "I wanted to leave that to the students I wanted to see how they view the world."

The mural took a couple of months to finish.

Arnold said he hopes to expand the mural someday, or even create another piece of artwork.