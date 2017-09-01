× Man Accused Of Stabbing Woman At Fort Smith Historic Site Charged With Attempted Murder

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM) — A man who was accused of stabbing a woman who was walking around the National Historic Site Trail in Fort Smith on Wednesday (Aug. 30) has been charged with attempted murder.

Elijah Reed, 26, of Fort Smith, was charged with first degree attempted murder and kidnapping, both felonies, according to a release from prosecuting attorney Daniel Shue.

Reed is being held on a $100,000 cash bond.

Police received a call about the attack at about 11:30 a.m. on Wednesday. National Historic Site personnel found the woman who was identified as Anong Wendy Chantsavongsy, 44.

According to Grubbs she is in stable condition at a local hospital after she was stabbed 15 times.

During an interview with Fort Smith police, Reed admitted to chasing down Chantsavongsy and stabbing her in the back of her neck, head and back, according to arrest documents.

“This seems like a complete random attack,” said Grubbs, “In a statement he made he said he just felt like she looked at him the wrong way.”