Police: Rogers Woman Defrauded Potential Adoptive Couple

ROGERS (KFSM) — A Rogers woman is accused of defrauding a couple of roughly $17,000 in expenses and legal fees while the couple waited to adopt her unborn child, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Bing Domnick, 20, was arrested Wednesday (Aug. 30) in connection with defrauding a prospective adoptive parent, a Class B felony.

The couple claims Domnick never intended to put her child up for adoption, according to the affidavit.

In December 2016, the couple was set up with Domnick through an attorney who specializes in adoptions. The parties first spoke via Skype and tentatively agreed to start the adoption process.

Both parties later signed an adoption agreement that included relinquishment and termination of parental rights and set up a payment system for Domnick, according to the affidavit.

Domnick had up to 10 days after after she signed the agreement or after the child’s birth to change her decision, according to the affidavit.

Between December and March, the couple said they spent roughly $7,000 supporting Domnick. Bank records show Domnick spent the money on everything from pre-natal car to car payments and personal items.

The couple spent about $7,000 for the attorney’s retainer fee and another $3,000 on a translator for Domnick, according to the affidavit.

The couple said they were concerned Domnick was backing out of the adoption process due to several social media posts.

In February, the couple discovered a gender reveal party posted to Facebook by Domnick and the child’s father. The event was later live-streamed over Facebook. A March 3 post displayed a crib that had been built for the child.

Domnick was scheduled to deliver the baby in early April, but she rarely returned the couple’s calls.

Eventually the couple reached Domnick, who said she still wanted to go through the adoption process, according to the affidavit.

However, the couple didn’t find out about the child’s birth until they saw an April 1 tweet that Domnick was in labor. The couple said Domnick was supposed to alert them or their attorney if she went into labor, according to the affidavit.

After the child was born, the couple discovered a Facebook page set up under the child’s name with pictures of Domnick and the baby. On April 5, the couple learned Domnick had officially withdrawn her consent for the adoption.

When contacted by police on Aug. 18, Domnick said she had changed her mind about giving up her child for adoption. She said she was unsure if she needed to refund any of the couple’s money because no one told her to, according to the affidavit.

Domnick was free Friday (Sept. 1) on a $10,000 bond. She has a hearing set for Oct. 9 in Benton County Circuit Court.

In Arkansas, Class B felonies are punishable by up to 20 years in prison and a maximum fine of $15,000, according to state law