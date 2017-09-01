Poteau Upper Elementary Students Gathering Items For Hurricane Harvey Victims

POTEAU (KFSM) — Poteau Upper Elementary fifth grade social studies students are learning how to be good neighbors and citizens.

In an attempt to help Hurricane Harvey victims in Texas, the students have started a campaign called “Kindness is Contagious.” The students with the help the LeFlore County EMS are gathering items to create crisis care kits.

The kits will contain a toothbrush and toothpaste, shampoo, combs, soap, hand towels, and a small stuffed toy.

The students are challenging other schools in the area to do the same.