Arkansas Arts Academy Teacher And Husband Arrested In Connection To Alleged Toddler Abuse

WARNING: Story contains graphic content.

BELLA VISTA (KFSM) — An Arkansas Arts Academy teacher and her husband have been arrested in connection with sexually abusing two toddlers, according to a news release.

Douglas Jay Pershing, 54, and Tamy Lynn Pershing, 46, of Cullen Hills Drive in Bella Vista were both arrested in connection with second-degree sexual assault.

Tamy Pershing teaches language arts at the Arkansas Arts Academy and is a young-adult author known for her science fiction series “Shifters.”

The 4-year-old victim said Douglas Pershing made her touch him on about 20 different occasions. The 4-year-old also said the 2-year-old has touched Pershing, the affidavit states.

Doug Pershing also told police the victim had seen him naked several times, getting dressed or getting out of the shower, according to the affidavit.

The 4-year-old said Tamy Pershing walked in on them and caught them, and told Doug Pershing “to stop and not do it again,” according to the affidavit. The affidavit states Tamy Pershing is a sixth-grade language arts teacher at Arkansas Arts Academy, and that “she’s always careful with Doug around her school, so she doesn’t put him in a bad situation.”

The Pershings are family friends of the victims’ parents, who live in Nevada, according to police.

Both Tamy and Doug Pershing were being held Friday (Sept. 1) at the Benton County Jail. No bond had been set.

5NEWS reached out to the Arkansas Arts Academy but was unable to reach the school.