× Sequoyah County Sheriff Issues Silver Alert For Endangered 87-Year-Old Man

SEQUOYAH COUNTY (KFSM) — The Sequoyah County Sheriff’s Office has issued a silver alert for a missing elderly man.

Deputies are searching for Vonnie Turner, 87, according to the alert.

Turner was last seen along Highway 59 near the Adair County Line along 11:59 a.m.

He has a medical or physical disability, and he is considered to be in imminent danger of serious bodily injury or death, according to the alert.

Turner was last seen wearing blue jeans and a brown checkered shirt.