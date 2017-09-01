× Springdale Boy Dies After Long Battle With Cancer

SPRINGDALE (KFSM) — A Springdale boy’s battle with cancer came to a heartbreaking end earlier this week.

Back in February, 5NEWS was at a send-off event for 3-year-old Remington Anderson as he and his family traveled to Augusta, Georgia for a new trial drug.

At just 9 months old he was diagnosed with anaplastic astrocytoma high grade glioma stage 4.

Remington had eight surgeries and multiple rounds of chemotherapy but his tumor kept growing.

In April, Remington found out he was going to Disney World at a reveal celebration thanks to the Make-A-Wish Foundation and students at Mary Mae elementary in Bentonville, who raised money to cover the cost of the trip.

5NEWS was there the following morning as Remington and his family headed out from Decatur where Remington’s dad is a firefighter.