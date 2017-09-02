Fort Smith Author’s Story Helps Abuse Victims

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)- A Fort Smith woman is now a published author of a book based on her own experiences, which she hopes will help other abuse victims.

As you flip through the pages of The Ultimate Love, you'll find the story of a girl named Whitney, whose life changed after a relationship gone wrong, but behind that fictional story is a true story of the author, Breanne Goodrum.

"I have been through three abusive relationships and all of them were different, all of them were unique in their own way," Goodrum said. "So, I tried to combine all of them into one."

After going through those tough relationships, Goodrum reached a point where she felt the need to help others.

"There was one day when I just lost it all," Goodrum said. "I was still in on of the relationships and tip-toeing around in another one and I was like, 'Ok, I'm done.'"

That's when she started writing.

"I painted it in the way of what's going on internally to the victim," Goodrum said. "What's going on emotionally and what's going on in their head at all times; these are the signs, these are the symptoms of what an abusive relationship looks like."

A published book, now in the process of being sold at big time retailers, Breanne said her whole purpose was not to just share her story, but help other women who are in the same place she once was.

"I wanted to point out signs or just have a refuge for someone in a book, so they could be like, 'okay, this is what i need to do,' Goodrum said.

With each chapter comes a new hidden part of her story, a story Goodrum no longer wants to hide.

"My story especially, I wanted to get out there so that I could help other people," Goodrum said. "I don't want anyone else to go through what I went through."

A letter from the author is featured at the end of the novel where Goodrum tells some of the truths behind her story, including the specific hardships she faced.

Goodrum plans to keep writing and said she has an idea for a future book.

For more about the book or how you can order your own copy, click here.