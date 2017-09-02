× Two Men Dead After Semi-Tractor Accident in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY (KFSM)– Two men are dead after a semi-tractor accident along I-40 in Franklin County. According to Arkansas State Trooper Ben Ibarra, the incident happened shortly before 9 p.m. on (Sep. 1).

The driver of the semi-tractor was carrying another tractor headed eastbound. Police say the driver went through a guardrail into the median at the overpass of Dirty Creek. The driver and the passenger died on impact. Both men were ages 52 and 54.

Police have not released the victims’ names, to make sure every family member has been notified.

