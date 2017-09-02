× University Of Arkansas Basketball Player Arrested In Fayetteville

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)– University of Arkansas basketball player Arlando Cook has been arrested early Saturday morning on ( Sept. 1).

According to Washington County Detention Center, Cook was arrested at approximately 2:37 a.m. on Dickson Street for disorderly conduct.

Cook is a senior athlete and has been with the Razorbacks since 2016.

He is being held at the Washington County Detention Center.

Stay with 5NEWS for more updates on this story.