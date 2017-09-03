Local Group Raises Money To Help Homebound Seniors

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) -- Faith in Action, an organization that helps homebound seniors, will hold a fundraiser to help keep up its mission.

The organization is part of Washington Regional and provides free, non-medical services to elderly people who are unable to leave their homes.

Volunteers provide services like yard work, chores, errands and reading to elderly people in both Benton and Washington Counties.

Faith in Action will host Savor the Flavor, a walking tasting tour along Dickson Street in Fayetteville, on September 5 from 5:00 to 8:00 p.m.

This is the sole fundraiser by the organization.

Another Savor the Flavor tour will be held in Bentonville on Thursday, September 28.

Tickets can be purchased here.