Stacy Lewis Wins Portland Classic, Pledges Paycheck To Houston

PORTLAND, Ore. (KFSM)– Former Razorback golfer Stacy Lewis is back in the winner’s circle after finishing on top at the Portland Classic. The LPGA tournament victory snaps a three-year drought for Lewis, who hasn’t claimed a LPGA tournament victory since 2014.

Lewis finished 20-under, one shot ahead of In Gee Chun.

Earlier in the week Lewis pledged all of her tournament earnings to Hurricane Harvey relief. One of her main sponsors, KPMG, also pledged to match whatever the amount turned out to be, which for first place was 195,000 dollars.