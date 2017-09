Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORT SMITH (KFSM)-- The University of Arkansas in Fort Smith will host it's 37th Annual Season Of Entertainment. The event will kick off at 7:30 (Sept. 7) at the Arcbest Corporation Arts Center.

This year's line up will include performances from several critically-acclaimed artists. There will also be four traveling productions and three shows at The Blue Lion at UAFS Downtown.

