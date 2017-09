Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SEBASTIAN COUNTY (KFSM)-- The 6th Annual Bluegrass Festival will be held on Saturday (Sept. 30) at Mansfield City Lake, starting at 10 a.m. Several bands will be performing in efforts to raise money for the Dixie Theater in Fort Smith.

The Bluegrass Festival will also feature performers from the Northwest Arkansas.

5NEWS anchor Daren Bobb is joined by Becky Walker with more details on this event.