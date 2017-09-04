× Arkansas National Guard Convoy Crashes Near Cabot; Sends 14 To Hospital

CABOT (KFSM) — More than a dozen Arkansas National Guard soldiers are in the hospital after their vehicle crashed.

According to Arkansas State Police, their convoy crashed on US Highway 67 near Cabot, Arkansas.

Police said an object fell of the back of the lead convoy causing a chain reaction with the following trucks and trailers.

The crash sent 14 soldiers to three nearby hospitals.

The troops were coming from Jonesboro, and heading for a staging area at Camp Robinson to continue on to Hurricane Harvey relief efforts in Texas.