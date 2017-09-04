× Check the Webb: First Fall Cold Front

It’s almost here! The first big cold front of Fall will arrive tomorrow.

It will begin moving through Northwest Arkansas early tomorrow morning and will have moved out of the River Valley by early afternoon. Showers and an isolated t-storm will be possible as the front moves through but the overall chance for rain is not very high.

Also, Severe Weather is not expected for us with any of the showers or storms.

So how big of a cool down can we expect after the front passes? We’ll have some of the coolest weather we’ve had since May with low temperatures in the 40s for some of us. The cooler weather is expected to stick around a while too.

We’re expecting high temperatures to remain in the low to mid 80s through early next week! We’re not entirely done with warm weather though. We may see another warm up as we head into the end of next week.