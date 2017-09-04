× Garrett’s Blog: Sharply Cooler Tuesday

A strong cold front is set to move across the area early in the day on Tuesday. This front will usher in much cooler temperatures with highs expected to be held down into the 70s.

Breezy northwest winds will follow behind the front with occasional gusts from 20-30mph.

Widespread soaking rain is not anticipated be a few showers will be likely along and behind the front.

This is the front’s position at 7am on Tuesday with scattered rain still possible.

Temperatures on Wednesday morning will likely only be in the 40s across NW Arkansas with 50s farther south in the River Valley.

The below normal and sunny trend will continue for the next several days.

After a very chilly start on Wednesday, temperatures will recover some into the weekend with plenty of sunshine and highs in the 80s.

-Garrett