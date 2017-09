Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Researchers have come up with another reason for you not to feel guilty about indulging in a little chocolate each day.

In a study, Italian researchers looked at 26 volunteers with heart risk factors and found that dark chocolate enriched with extra virgin olive oil increased good cholesterol and decreased blood pressure.

However, experts said this doesn't mean you should snack on a lot of chocolate every day.

They said a small square or two after dinner is all you need.