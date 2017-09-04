Sheep Dog Impact Assistance Returns Home From Assisting Texas

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NORTHWEST ARKANSAS (KFSM)-- After a week of helping victims of Hurricane Harvey, Sheep Dog Impact Assistance returned home Monday afternoon.

During their time in the affected areas, the organization had over 400 volunteers from multiple states.

They saved over 250 people with boat crews as well as delivered 1,700 pounds of medicine and non-perishable food.

Sergeant Major Lance Nutt is the founder of the group and said this was the longest mission they had accomplished to date.

When he first arrived, he said you could see despair in the eyes of residents.

He said that changed though over the weekend and that hope returned to the people.

Nutt thought it was because so many volunteers gave their time to help complete strangers in need.

“People started to come out of their homes, they started to help themselves, they started to help their neighbors," Nutt said.

Out of all the people they helped, one couple in particular stood out to Nutt.

He explained their was an elderly couple who took care of their 70-year-old son.

They have been in the same house for years and it never flooded.

During Harvey, Nutt said water got into the home and the family had to retreat to the second floor.

Sheep Dog Impact Assistance helped with the muck out efforts of their home.

Eventually, they came across an old World War II photo that made them curious.

“And we asked the couple and he said yes that was me," Nutt said. "He was part of supporting Patton’s 7th army as he moved across Europe.”

Sheep Dog's ultimate goal is to help veterans recover no matter the situation.

Nutt said this WWII veteran never mentioned anything about his service until that photo was found.

While the man thanked Nutt and his crews, eventually the thanks came from them to show their appreciation for the man's sacrifice all those years ago.

Before they packed up to head home Monday, crews finished up some muck out work and tree clearing with chainsaw crews.

Nutt said they stopped to take a second to see what all they had accomplished over the past seven days.

He also wanted to do one last thing with his crews.

“Send them back home to their families with that sense of accomplishment," Nutt said. "Making sure they understood on today, Labor Day, that their labors in Houston are appreciated."

Their work is not done.

In about four to five days, Nutt said they will regroup and plan another disaster relief mission.

He asked people to continue to support the volunteer groups who continue to volunteer their time to help Harvey victims.