× Arkansas Basketball Senior Arlando Cook Suspended Indefinitely

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Following his arrest early Saturday morning, Arlando Cook has been suspended indefinitely from the Arkansas basketball team.

Head coach Mike Anderson released a statement regarding Cook, which reads, “Senior forward Arlando Cook has been suspended indefinitely and will not be permitted to participate in any team activities. This is not a situation that will be taken lightly. This type of behavior is not condoned by our program.”

Cook was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and first-degree assault.

As a junior, Cook played in all 36 games while averaging 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.