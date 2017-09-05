How To Donate To Hurricane Harvey Relief Efforts

Arkansas Basketball Senior Arlando Cook Suspended Indefinitely

Posted 3:43 pm, September 5, 2017, by

Washington County Booking Photo.

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM)–Following his arrest early Saturday morning, Arlando Cook has been suspended indefinitely from the Arkansas basketball team.

Head coach Mike Anderson released a statement regarding Cook, which reads, “Senior forward Arlando Cook has been suspended indefinitely and will not be permitted to participate in any team activities. This is not a situation that will be taken lightly. This type of behavior is not condoned by our program.”

Cook was arrested for disorderly conduct, public intoxication and first-degree assault.

As a junior, Cook played in all 36 games while averaging 2.8 points and 2.6 rebounds.