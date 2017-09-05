× Attorney General Jeff Sessions Announces DACA Program Will ‘Wind Down’

WASHINGTON — During a press conference on Tuesday morning (Sept. 5), Attorney General Jeff Sessions announced the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program will be rescinded.

The Trump administration is expected to offer a six-month delay to give Congress time to come up with a fix, according to sources familiar.

Sessions said the administration will begin the wind-down process of the program.

Such a plan would put the issue on Congress’ shoulders amid a busy fall, squeezing Republican and Democratic leadership to decide what their bases could swallow to find a compromise that would keep the nearly 800,000 people who benefit from the program from having their lives upended.

Trump signaled Congress’ central role Tuesday morning, tweeting: “Congress, get ready to do your job – DACA!”

As the administration has held meetings for weeks about how to respond to an ultimatum from 10 state attorneys general about the future of DACA, members of Congress have publicly and privately called on the administration to preserve the program long enough for a legislative fix.