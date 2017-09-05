× Booneville School District Employee Resigns Following ‘Incident’ At School, Police Investigating

BOONEVILLE (KFSM) — A Booneville School District employee has resigned after the district and police began investigating an incident that took place last month.

The teacher was placed on administrative leave after the district became aware of the incident, according to a district press release. The parents of the students who were involved in the incident have been notified.

The district is fully cooperating with the police investigation.

Booneville police have confirmed they are investigating an employee, said police chief Albert Brown.

The district stressed that the safety of students is the school’s priority. Counseling is available to female students in grades 7-12.

The district released the following statement:

The Booneville School District is aware of an incident involving a staff member that occurred on campus on August 30, 2017. The staff member was on administrative leave pending an investigation by the District and outside law enforcement agencies. The employee has since resigned. The District is fully cooperating with all outside investigations, and parents of affected students have been notified. The safety of our students is our number one priority, which is evidenced by the swift action the District took when the incident became known. All female students in grades 7-12 have been given general information concerning this incident, and counseling has been made available to them. As this is a personnel matter, the District cannot legally comment any further.

5NEWS will update the story as more information becomes available.