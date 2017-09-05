× Fayetteville City Council To Discuss Resolution Providing Police With Body Cameras

FAYETTEVILLE (KFSM) — The Fayetteville City Council is discussing a resolution Tuesday (Sept. 5) that would provide body cameras to the Fayetteville Police Department.

The resolution includes implementing an officer safety plan, and a deal with Axon Enterprise, Inc.

Sergeant Anthony Murphy said getting cameras for a department their size is no easy task, but it is something they can do now with the help of a grant.

“I think there are police departments that are larger than our that don’t have body worn cameras,” Murphy said. “I think it’s just a financial issue of how you’re going to store your data, how you’re going to pay for that storage and how you’re going to pay for the cameras in general.”

The deal with Axon Enterprise will be for five years and cost the department over $762,000. They plan on storing the footage on the cloud.

“We’ll mount it to our shirts with a magnet system,” Murphy said. “The magnet will go inside the officer’s shirt and then it will clip to the outside.”

Murphy said tests are already being done to see if they will need to make any changes to their current policy.